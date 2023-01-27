Fire destroys two businesses in Bedford

The Town of Bedford experienced a fire located in the Sister 2 Sister establishment at 121 South Bridge Street this morning.
The fire also affected the Peace of Mind Civil Engineering business located next door at 119 South Bridge Street.
Due to the quick action of the Bedford Fire Department, the fire has been contained, and there were no injuries.
Both businesses have experienced extensive damage, and the Town of Bedford asks that residents keep them and their families in their thoughts and prayers.
Multiple agencies have been working to contain and control the fire, and the Bedford Fire Department asked residents to avoid the area as multiple fire departments and other public safety personnel are on the scene.
According to the Responding Fire online news page, responding were the Bedford Fire Department (Company 1); Forest Fire Department (Company 5); Stewartsville-Chamblissburg Volunteer Fire Department (Company 13); Bedford County Fire and Rescue with Medic 14-6, Ambulance 14, County 10 Lieutenant, County 1 Chief and County 3 Deputy Chief; FM-1 Fire Marshal; Fire Marshals Office; and Moneta Volunteer Fire Department with Air 1.
Responding units include Ladder 1, Tower 5, Engine 1, Wagon 1, Rescue 1, Engine 51, Engine 5, Command 1 (Chief 1), Command 5 (Chief 5), Rescue 13 (RIT), Air 1, Brookville Ladder 1 (covers Northern Bedford County), and Engine 8 (cover Bedford Fire Department).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.