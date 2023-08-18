VDOT road projects affecting Bedford and Franklin Counties

Forecasted highway projects that may affect travel during the week ahead are provided by the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT). VDOT notes that work schedules and construction project timelines are always subject to change and are weather dependent. New information and changes to current projects are noted in this week’s update.
Bedford County
ROUTE 666 CLOSED FOR BRIDGE REPAIRS: Beginning immediately, Thursday, August 10, a portion of Route 666 (Elkton Farm Road) will be closed for bridge repairs over the Norfolk Southern Railroad near the intersection of Route 666 and Elkton Farm Road. The road is expected to be closed for approximately 30 days. During this time, drivers will need to seek alternate routes or use the detour as pictured below to travel around or on either side of the closure. Weather permitting, the work is expected to be completed the early part of October 2023.
ROUTE 1595 CLOSURE FOR PIPE REPLACEMENT: Effective Monday, August 7, a section of Route 1595 (Valleywood Drive) will be closed for a pipe replacement. The closure is located 0.18 mile east of Route 1596 (Terry Place) and 0.26 mile west of Route 1527 (Jane Randolph Street), between house numbers 117 & 205 Valleywood Drive. Work is scheduled for completion the afternoon or evening of Friday, August 18, 2023.
ROUTE 608 BRIDGE REPLACEMENT: Work began on September 8, 2022 for a bridge replacement on Route 608. The bridge is located 0.20 mi south from Route 793 (Watson Road) to 2.30 miles north from Route 122 (Moneta Road). The road is closed and a detour is in place. The road is scheduled to reopen in late fall 2023.
ROUTE 221 INTERSECTION IMPROVEMENTS: A project to improve safety and operations at three signalized intersections is underway. Two intersections are on Route 221 in Bedford County in the Salem District and one is at Route 460 Business (Timberlake Road) and Route 622 (Waterlick Road) in Campbell County in the Lynchburg District. In Bedford County, this project will improve two adjacent signalized intersections in the Forest area on Route 221 at Route 1425 (Graves Mill Road) and at Route 1426 (Gristmill Drive). Most work will be performed during nighttime hours, Monday through Friday, 6 p.m. – 7 a.m. the next morning. Drivers may see shoulder and lane closures during daytime hours on the weekends. The project is expected to be completed in spring 2023.
ROUTE 221 PEDESTRIAN SAFETY IMPROVEMENTS: On March 6, safety improvements began for a sidewalk placement with right turn lane closure at Route 221 north from Graves Mill Road to Forest Dale Drive with traffic restrictions from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Expected completion is November 2023.
PAVING OPERATIONS: Weather permitting, crews will pave, patch and repair pavement on various routes. Lane closures may be in place and flaggers may control traffic at times during daylight or nighttime hours. Drivers should watch for signs and expect possible delays.
Franklin County
ROUTE 767 PIPE REPLACEMENT: Effective Monday, August 14, a section of Route 767 (Prillaman Switch Road) will be closed for a pipe replacement. The closure is located 0.14 mile south of Route 837 (Marshall Hill Road) and 1.79 miles north of Route 768 (Lighthaven Road). Work is scheduled for completion the afternoon/evening of Friday, September 29.
MOUNTAIN VALLEY PIPELINE: Mountain Valley Pipeline is expected to begin full construction again by mid-July. Temporary intermittent flagging operations will be in place in the county throughout the remainder of the project (with a tentative completion date of February 2024) to load/unload equipment at crossings and construction entrances. Scheduled completion is February 2024.
PAVING OPERATIONS: Weather permitting, crews will pave, patch and repair pavement on various secondary routes. Lane closures may be in place and flaggers may control traffic at times during daylight or nighttime hours. Drivers should watch for signs and expect possible delays with flagging or pilot car operations.
Route 122: Milling and patching with a flagging operation will be in place on Route 122 from 2.25 miles north of Route 116 to 0.21 mile north of Route 636, during nighttime hours, 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Traffic Alerts
- 511: For the most current traffic and road work information, call 511, download the 511 App or visit511virginia.org. Drivers can also sign up to receive personalized traffic alerts, view traffic cameras or download the free Android or iPhone mobile app.
- Twitter: Follow 511 Twitter feeds for the southwest area of Virginia at @511southwestva or follow @VaDOTSalem on Twitter.
- Facebook: Join the Facebook community group page at facebook.com/groups/VDOTSalem for traffic and general information on projects.
VDOT performs routine maintenance on roadways throughout the district. To submit a work order request for road repairs or assistance, contact VDOT at 800.FOR.ROAD (800.367.7623), or submit online at virginiadot.org.
