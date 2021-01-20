Update: On January 20th, 2021, Investigators with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office made two arrests for the Burglary at the Smith Mountain Lake 4H Center on January 16th, 2021. Brian Keith Gillespie, 41 years old of Rocky Mount, VA was charged with Felony Burglary and Grand Larceny. He was given a $2,500 secured bond.
Samuel Armando Diaz, 35 years old of Rocky Mount, VA was charged with Felony Burglary and Grand Larceny. Diaz is being held at the Franklin County Jail with no bond. Additional property that had been stolen from this incident has been located and returned to the 4H Center.
In addition, on January 20th, 2021, the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office located the stolen pickup truck in the possession of John Bradford Altice, 47 years old of Rocky Mount, VA. Altice was arrested and charged with Felony Burglary and Grand Larceny. He is being held at the New River Valley Regional Jail in Dublin, VA.
Original: On January 19th, 2021, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a stolen white 2003 Chevrolet 2500 pickup. The truck was stolen from the Smith Mountain Lake 4H Center at 775 Hermitage Road in Wirtz.
The license plate number is 58-857S. The truck has a work bed and ladder rack. Prior to the theft, the truck had a 4H sticker on the tailgate and a 4H magnet on the door.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of this vehicle, please contact the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at 540-483-3000.
