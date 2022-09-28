SML Wine Festival successful

Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce’s 32nd Annual Smith Mountain Lake Wine Festival held Sept. 17-18 at Mariners Landing was successful, producing ticket sales transactions in over 375 zip codes from 21 different states.
The event featured unique wines, music and an overall festive atmosphere.
“The turnout was great Saturday (Sept. 17). What we were the happiest about was the number of people we brought in from outside the area, since that is our mission at the chamber,” stated SML Regional Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Andy Bruns.
The wines were unique because this is the first time in 32 years that the chamber expanded beyond Virginia wineries for the wine festival.
