The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office, Va. State Police & the US Marshals conducted a narcotics round-up on November 12th & November 13th. The following individuals were taken into custody on indictments. There were 31 individuals on a total of 61 indictments. This is the culmination of a year-long narcotics investigations.
featured
31 charged, 61 indictments in Bedford County drug round-up
Most Popular
Articles
- Smith Mountain Lake expected to rise four feet above full pond limit after midnight
- New COVID-19 restrictions to begin at midnight
- Franklin County Board of Supervisors vote unanimously to keep Confederate statue in front of the county courthouse
- Bedford County man arrested on drug and firearm charges
- Huddleston man dies in multiple vehicle crash
- Festive Fridays coming to Rocky Mount
- Franklin County High School senior Adriana Hart signs with Newberry College
- 31 charged, 61 indictments in Bedford County drug round-up
- Suspect in murder of Bedford man apprehended
- Bridgewater Plaza announces date for annual holiday event
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.