SME Breaking News: Hardy man arrested after weekend breaking and entering in Franklin Co.

A Hardy man has been arrested following a breaking and entering incident in Franklin County early Sunday morning. The Sheriff’s Office responded to a call at the 4000 block of Hardy Road around 4:35 am after a report of a possible breaking and entering in progress.
Deputies responding to the call collected information from the caller. The homeowner’s camera surveillance taken from outside the home provided a clear description of the suspect. Deputies searched the area using the camera footage and were able to locate the man fitting the description.
The man is identified as 21-year-old Alexander Bryce Gill. Gill was arrested and charged with two felony counts of intentionally damaging property over $1000. He is being held without bond in the Western Virginia Regional Jail.
