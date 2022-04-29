The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) recently announced the implementation of federal disaster assistance to supplement Commonwealth, Tribal and local recovery efforts in the areas of Virginia affected by a severe winter storm and snowstorm from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, including Bedford County.
On March 11, President Joe Biden issued a major disaster declaration for the counties of Albemarle, Amelia, Appomattox, Bedford, Buckingham, Caroline, Charlotte, Culpeper, Cumberland, Essex, Fauquier, Fluvanna, Goochland, Greene, Hanover, King George, King William, Louisa, Madison, Nelson, Orange, Powhatan, Prince Edward, Rappahannock, Spotsylvania, Stafford, and Westmoreland Counties and the independent city of Fredericksburg.
Additionally, HUD funding is available to the commonwealth, tribal, and eligible local governments on a cost-sharing basis for snow assistance for continuous 48-hour period during or proximate to the incident period in the counties of King George and Stafford.
Federal funding, provided by FEMA, is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide. Effective immediately, HUD is:
• Providing immediate foreclosure relief in counties covered by the major disaster declaration – HUD’s automatic 90-day moratorium on foreclosures of Federal Housing Administration (FHA)-insured home mortgages commenced on the date of the presidential major disaster declaration, and foreclosures of mortgages to Native American borrowers guaranteed under the Section 184 Indian Home Loan Guarantee program. For assistance, call your loan servicer or FHA’s Resource Center at 1-800-304-9320.
