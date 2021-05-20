Bernard’s Landing Resort and Event Center and Napoli By the Lake will celebrate new beginnings with a ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday, June 10.
Bernard’s Landing Event Center will kick off the opening of its new event pavilion, and Napoli By The Lake will celebrate opening on the water. The ribbon cutting will be held at 4:30 p.m. at the Bernard House and Pavilion. Music, hors d’oeuvres, refreshments and tours of the facility will begin at 4 p.m.
Bernard’s Landing Event Center is newly remodeled and will accommodate 200 guests in the Pavilion. The Pavilion offers two large decks completely under cover with removable side panels to accommodate all weather events.
The Bernard House that connects with the Pavilion has been refreshed and provides space for brides, family reunions and other small groups. With spacious outdoor lawns, Bernard’s also offers wedding planners a beautiful wedding pergola and beachside lawn for those special events. For smaller events Bernard’s provides additional spaces for weddings and meetings in its Highlands Center.
Napoli By the Lake plans to open prior to Memorial Day and offer a menu that fits with lake living for both adults and children. The restaurant sits on the water and provides ample boat slips for diners coming by boat as well as parking for the guests coming by land. Outdoor dining options are available.
“Napoli By the Lake will provide the ultimate dining experience and expand on the tradition already established at its sister location Napoli Cowboy,” Bernard’s Landing stated. “Join us on this special day as we celebrate new beginning’s on Smith Mountain Lake.”
