Mountain View Vintage Market (MVVM) in Bedford hosted its fourth annual fall festival event this past weekend that included about 50 vendors, live music and food trucks.
It almost didn’t happen, as canceling it was considered due to COVID-19.
“I thought about canceling, but I put a poll on social media and asked,” said host of MVVM Jennifer Lesniak. “An overwhelming response was to please let the market go on. So, we went with it and went by all Virginia COVID-19 guidelines.”
The vendors included a wide array of options from antiques, handmade signs, jewelry, farmhouse décor, refurbished vendors, shabby chic, rustic and more. The festival was filled with people browsing, chatting, making deals for items they found of interest, and enjoying the cool sunny weather while they were treated with live music as they shopped and ate food from the food trucks. The food trucks consisted of pizza, barbecue, Mexican, coffee and sweets.
Lesniak recalled the times she would go to markets in North Carolina, and she got the idea that she wanted to host her own markets. She would come home and tell her husband that they could do this themselves.
There was fear, as expected when they first tried it in 2017, but those fears were quickly put to rest when they saw the success that MVVM brought.
“Have you ever seen a prayer come to reality right in front of you? That is exactly what happened, and I tell you the truth, I cried at least five times that day. All happy tears,” Lesniak said.
From there, they continued to have it, and MVVM continued to grow more popular. Lesniak said that now vendors who want to participate have to go through an application process, and if they are accepted, they are then put on a waiting list.
Fall is the time when the days get cooler and shorter, so families are usually staying in their house to keep warm. The market offers a variety of vintage, antiques and handmade products to give houses a special touch for the holidays. Lesniak said that if anybody wasn’t able to make it this year, they can enjoy it next year.
“Have a girl’s day, grab your hubby for a date or come by yourself. No matter what, you won’t be sorry,” she said.
This all comes as a dream come true for Lesniak and her family, and she said the vision for the market is about bringing the community together and sharing kindness and love. This year was the best one yet for the MVVM.
“This year the market grew, and we are thrilled. It was fabulous. The weather was amazing, and God was so gracious to us,” said Lesniak. “When people walk away from the market, we want them to leave feeling loved and well.”
