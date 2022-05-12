Bank of Botetourt, which has a Smith Mountain Lake location, recently announced that Vinton resident Chelsea West has been promoted to merchant services officer and Diana Pemberton has joined the bank as assistant vice president – branch manager for the Salem Office off South College Avenue.
While West will cover the bank’s entire branch network from Fairfield to Salem and Smith Mountain Lake, she will be based out of the Cave Spring Office on Electric Road in Roanoke.
She has worked in the financial industry for six years, most recently serving as a branch manager. West is working toward her degree in business administration with a focus in finance at Liberty University. Her focus will be on assisting customers with payment options and business solutions through Clover point-of-sale systems.
