Lake & More
Sandra Aranegui

Live Music:

Wednesday, August 9:

Jerry Wimmer at Hot Shots

7:00 – 10:00 p.m. 

Hot Shots Bar & Grill 

13360 Booker T. Washington Hwy, Moneta

More info: 540-719-1547

Thursday, August 10:

Christian Q at Mexico Viejo Mezcal Bar in Penhook

6:00 – 9:00 p.m.

Mexico Viejo – Penhook

3585 Smith Mountain Rd, Penhook

More info: 434-927-0400

Marshall Morlock Band at Mango's Bar & Grill

7:00 – 11:00 p.m.

Mango's Bar & Grill

16430 Booker T. Washington Hwy, Moneta

More info: 540-721-1632

Chatham Rabbits at the Harvester Performance Center

8:00 p.m.

Harvester Performance Center

450 Franklin St, Rocky Mount

More info: 540-484-8277

Friday, August 11:

Michael Wayne Dill Band 

6:00 – 9:00 p.m.

Crazy Horse Marina

404 Crazy Horse Drive, Moneta

More info: 540-912-0221

Kyle Forry & Matt Powell at Rocky Mount Smokehouse

6:00 – 9:00 p.m.

Rocky Mount Smokehouse

480 Tanyard Road, Rocky Mount

More info: 540-482-0369

Justin Prillaman at Portside Grill & Bar

6:00 – 8:00 p.m.

Portside Grill & Bar

3619 Airport Rd, Moneta

More info: 540-297-7399

Christian Q and The Groove at Mitchell's Restaurant & Pizzeria

6:00 – 9:00 p.m. 

Mitchell’s Restaurant and Pizzeria

3553 Trading Post Rd, Huddleston

More info: 540-296-0664

Ryan Greer at Bowling's Place

6:30 p.m.

5376 Franklin Street, Rocky Mount

More info: 540-483-3403

Annalyse Marie Duo at Rocky Mount Burger Company

7:00 – 10:00 p.m.

Rocky Mount Burger Company

467 Franklin Street, Rocky Mount

More info: 540-456-2337

Breaking the Chain at Hot Shots

7:30-10:30PM

Hot Shots Bar & Grill 

13360 Booker T. Washington Hwy, Moneta

More info: 540-719-1547

Apple Butter Soul at Mango's Bar & Grill

7:30 – 11:30 p.m.

Mango's Bar & Grill

16430 Booker T. Washington Hwy, Moneta

More info: 540-721-1632

Yellow Brick Road: A Tribute to Elton John at the Harvester Performance Center

8:00 p.m.

Harvester Performance Center

450 Franklin St, Rocky Mount

More info: 540-484-8277

Saturday, August 12:

Keith McFadden at Drifter's

2:00 – 5:00 p.m.

Drifter's Restaurant

1617 Crystal Shores Drive, Moneta

More Info: 540-297-0055

Travis Reigh Duo at Beale's

5:00 – 8:00 p.m.

Beale’s Brewery & BBQ

510 Grove Street, Bedford

More info: 540-583-5113

JustUs Band at Crazy Horse Marina presented by Los Amigos Bar & Grill

5:00 – 7:00 p.m.

Crazy Horse Marina

404 Crazy Horse Dr, Moneta

More info: 540-912-0221

Axis 5 at Crazy Horse Marina presented by Los Amigos Bar & Grill

7:30 – 10:00 p.m.

Crazy Horse Marina

404 Crazy Horse Dr, Moneta

More info: 540-912-0221

Annalyse Marie Duo at Mitchell's Restaurant & Pizzeria

6:00 – 9:00 p.m. 

Mitchell’s Restaurant and Pizzeria

3553 Trading Post Rd, Huddleston

More info: 540-296-0664

Karlee Raye at Rocky Mount Smokehouse

6:00 – 9:00 p.m.

Rocky Mount Smokehouse

480 Tanyard Road, Rocky Mount

More info: 540-482-0369

Adam Markham Duo at Mexico Viejo Mezcal Bar – Penhook

6:00 – 9:00 p.m.

Mexico Viejo – Penhook

3585 Smith Mountain Rd, Penhook

More info: 434-927-0400

Christian Q and The Groove at Portside Grill & Bar at 6pm

6:00 – 8:00 p.m.

Portside Grill & Bar

3619 Airport Rd, Moneta

More info: 540-297-7399

Ella Folk at Rocky Mount Burger Company

7:00 – 10:00 p.m.

Rocky Mount Burger Company

467 Franklin Street, Rocky Mount

More info: 540-456-2337

Sunday, August 13:

Jodie Davis at Drifter's

2:00 – 5:00 p.m.

Drifter's Restaurant

1617 Crystal Shores Drive, Moneta

More Info: 540-297-0055

TJ Ellis at Portside Grill & Bar

2:00 – 4:00 p.m.

Portside Grill & Bar

3619 Airport Rd, Moneta

More info: 540-297-7399

Sierra Hull at the Harvester Performance Center at 8pm

8:00 p.m.

Harvester Performance Center

450 Franklin St, Rocky Mount

More info: 540-484-8277

*********************************************************

Community Events:

Wednesday, August 9:

Franklin County Connects: Cyber Security and How it Affects your Local Business at The Franklin Center for Advanced Learning & Enterprise from 8:30-10:30am

Summer on the Farm at Lottie J Farm from 10am to 2pm

Admission $5; Children under 3 FREE

Play barn has activities such as swings, a corn pit, small slide, and climbing ramp with a 40-foot pipe slide

Play with bunnies, goats, alpacas, chickens, pigs, and miniature donkeys

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Lottie J Farm

4787 Patterson Mill Road, Bedford

More info: 434-610-6078

Line Dancing at Ippy's Restaurant

7 p.m.

1760 N Main Street, Rocky Mount

More info: 540-489-5600

Racks of Chaos Pool Tournament at Chaos Mountain Brewing in Callaway 

7 p.m.

Chaos Mountain Brewing

3135 Dillons Mill Road, Callaway

More info: 540-334-1600

Thursday, August 10:

Karaoke Night at Mango's Bar & Grill

7:00 p.m.

Mango's Bar & Grill

16430 Booker T. Washington Hwy, Moneta

More info: 540-721-1632

Friday, August 11:

Red Valley Yoga by Hourglass Yoga

10:00 – 11:15 a.m.

$15 per class or $32 monthly rate

Red Valley United Methodist Church

30 Red Valley Rd, Boones Mill, VA 24065

More info: 540-339-7577

Dog Days of Summer Benefit Concert at SML Pavilion

6:30 p.m.

Concert to benefit Bedford Humane Society

Featuring music by Tret Fure and Friction Farm

1123 Celebration Ave, Moneta

More info: info@smlpavilion.com

Saturday, August 12:

Champagne Mimosa Brunch at Living Proof Beer Co

10:30 a.m.

Music by Lyndsay Bella

Living Proof Beer Company

50 West Court Street, Rocky Mount

More info: 540-238-2220

Stories from Rocky Mount at the Harvester Performance Center

3:00 p.m.

In celebration of the Town's 150th Anniversary - join for an afternoon of stories from the Rocky Mount Community

Harvester Performance Center

450 Franklin St, Rocky Mount

More info: 540-484-8277

Moneta Baptist Church Yard Sale 

Open to the public; free parking; hot dogs, chips, drinks: $5; other donations accepted 

7 a.m. – 2 p.m. 

14419 Moneta Road, Moneta

More info: 252-253-9805

American Legion Post 62 presents A Military Appreciation Event at Crazy Horse Marina

12:00 – 6:00 p.m.

Remembrance Ceremony at 1:45pm with Navy T-6 Jet Flyovers, Humvee Display, Army National Guard Demonstration

Other activities include axe throwing, mechanical bull, climbing wall, water slides, dunk tank, fitness challenges, food vendors, live music, and more

Karaoke at Hot Shots

7:00 – 10:00 p.m.

Hot Shots Bar & Grill 

13360 Booker T. Washington Hwy, Moneta

More info: 540-719-1547

Sunday, August 13:

Battle of the Bands at Mango's Bar & Grill

12:00 p.m.

Mango's Bar & Grill

16430 Booker T. Washington Hwy, Moneta

More info: 540-721-1632

Monday, August 14:

Ferrum Jam hosted by Appalachian Music at Ferrum College at Blue Ridge Institute and Museum

7:00 p.m.

Bring your instrument and join in!

Blue Ridge Institute & Museum

20 Museum Dr, Ferrum

More info: 540-365-4412

Tuesday, August 15:

Cornhole at Hot Shots

6:00 – 9:00 p.m.

Hot Shots Bar & Grill 

13360 Booker T. Washington Hwy, Moneta

More info: 540-719-1547

Lake Quilter’s Guild 

1 p.m. 

Bedford Regional Water Authority 

1484 Radford Church Road, Moneta

More info: 703.927.1930

