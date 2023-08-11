Live Music:
Wednesday, August 9:
Jerry Wimmer at Hot Shots
7:00 – 10:00 p.m.
Hot Shots Bar & Grill
13360 Booker T. Washington Hwy, Moneta
More info: 540-719-1547
Thursday, August 10:
Christian Q at Mexico Viejo Mezcal Bar in Penhook
6:00 – 9:00 p.m.
Mexico Viejo – Penhook
3585 Smith Mountain Rd, Penhook
More info: 434-927-0400
Marshall Morlock Band at Mango's Bar & Grill
7:00 – 11:00 p.m.
Mango's Bar & Grill
16430 Booker T. Washington Hwy, Moneta
More info: 540-721-1632
Chatham Rabbits at the Harvester Performance Center
8:00 p.m.
Harvester Performance Center
450 Franklin St, Rocky Mount
More info: 540-484-8277
Friday, August 11:
Michael Wayne Dill Band
6:00 – 9:00 p.m.
Crazy Horse Marina
404 Crazy Horse Drive, Moneta
More info: 540-912-0221
Kyle Forry & Matt Powell at Rocky Mount Smokehouse
6:00 – 9:00 p.m.
Rocky Mount Smokehouse
480 Tanyard Road, Rocky Mount
More info: 540-482-0369
Justin Prillaman at Portside Grill & Bar
6:00 – 8:00 p.m.
Portside Grill & Bar
3619 Airport Rd, Moneta
More info: 540-297-7399
Christian Q and The Groove at Mitchell's Restaurant & Pizzeria
6:00 – 9:00 p.m.
Mitchell’s Restaurant and Pizzeria
3553 Trading Post Rd, Huddleston
More info: 540-296-0664
Ryan Greer at Bowling's Place
6:30 p.m.
5376 Franklin Street, Rocky Mount
More info: 540-483-3403
Annalyse Marie Duo at Rocky Mount Burger Company
7:00 – 10:00 p.m.
Rocky Mount Burger Company
467 Franklin Street, Rocky Mount
More info: 540-456-2337
Breaking the Chain at Hot Shots
7:30-10:30PM
Hot Shots Bar & Grill
13360 Booker T. Washington Hwy, Moneta
More info: 540-719-1547
Apple Butter Soul at Mango's Bar & Grill
7:30 – 11:30 p.m.
Mango's Bar & Grill
16430 Booker T. Washington Hwy, Moneta
More info: 540-721-1632
Yellow Brick Road: A Tribute to Elton John at the Harvester Performance Center
8:00 p.m.
Harvester Performance Center
450 Franklin St, Rocky Mount
More info: 540-484-8277
Saturday, August 12:
Keith McFadden at Drifter's
2:00 – 5:00 p.m.
Drifter's Restaurant
1617 Crystal Shores Drive, Moneta
More Info: 540-297-0055
Travis Reigh Duo at Beale's
5:00 – 8:00 p.m.
Beale’s Brewery & BBQ
510 Grove Street, Bedford
More info: 540-583-5113
JustUs Band at Crazy Horse Marina presented by Los Amigos Bar & Grill
5:00 – 7:00 p.m.
Crazy Horse Marina
404 Crazy Horse Dr, Moneta
More info: 540-912-0221
Axis 5 at Crazy Horse Marina presented by Los Amigos Bar & Grill
7:30 – 10:00 p.m.
Crazy Horse Marina
404 Crazy Horse Dr, Moneta
More info: 540-912-0221
Annalyse Marie Duo at Mitchell's Restaurant & Pizzeria
6:00 – 9:00 p.m.
Mitchell’s Restaurant and Pizzeria
3553 Trading Post Rd, Huddleston
More info: 540-296-0664
Karlee Raye at Rocky Mount Smokehouse
6:00 – 9:00 p.m.
Rocky Mount Smokehouse
480 Tanyard Road, Rocky Mount
More info: 540-482-0369
Adam Markham Duo at Mexico Viejo Mezcal Bar – Penhook
6:00 – 9:00 p.m.
Mexico Viejo – Penhook
3585 Smith Mountain Rd, Penhook
More info: 434-927-0400
Christian Q and The Groove at Portside Grill & Bar at 6pm
6:00 – 8:00 p.m.
Portside Grill & Bar
3619 Airport Rd, Moneta
More info: 540-297-7399
Ella Folk at Rocky Mount Burger Company
7:00 – 10:00 p.m.
Rocky Mount Burger Company
467 Franklin Street, Rocky Mount
More info: 540-456-2337
Sunday, August 13:
Jodie Davis at Drifter's
2:00 – 5:00 p.m.
Drifter's Restaurant
1617 Crystal Shores Drive, Moneta
More Info: 540-297-0055
TJ Ellis at Portside Grill & Bar
2:00 – 4:00 p.m.
Portside Grill & Bar
3619 Airport Rd, Moneta
More info: 540-297-7399
Sierra Hull at the Harvester Performance Center at 8pm
8:00 p.m.
Harvester Performance Center
450 Franklin St, Rocky Mount
More info: 540-484-8277
*********************************************************
Community Events:
Wednesday, August 9:
Franklin County Connects: Cyber Security and How it Affects your Local Business at The Franklin Center for Advanced Learning & Enterprise from 8:30-10:30am
Summer on the Farm at Lottie J Farm from 10am to 2pm
Admission $5; Children under 3 FREE
Play barn has activities such as swings, a corn pit, small slide, and climbing ramp with a 40-foot pipe slide
Play with bunnies, goats, alpacas, chickens, pigs, and miniature donkeys
10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Lottie J Farm
4787 Patterson Mill Road, Bedford
More info: 434-610-6078
Line Dancing at Ippy's Restaurant
7 p.m.
1760 N Main Street, Rocky Mount
More info: 540-489-5600
Racks of Chaos Pool Tournament at Chaos Mountain Brewing in Callaway
7 p.m.
Chaos Mountain Brewing
3135 Dillons Mill Road, Callaway
More info: 540-334-1600
Thursday, August 10:
Karaoke Night at Mango's Bar & Grill
7:00 p.m.
Mango's Bar & Grill
16430 Booker T. Washington Hwy, Moneta
More info: 540-721-1632
Friday, August 11:
Red Valley Yoga by Hourglass Yoga
10:00 – 11:15 a.m.
$15 per class or $32 monthly rate
Red Valley United Methodist Church
30 Red Valley Rd, Boones Mill, VA 24065
More info: 540-339-7577
Dog Days of Summer Benefit Concert at SML Pavilion
6:30 p.m.
Concert to benefit Bedford Humane Society
Featuring music by Tret Fure and Friction Farm
1123 Celebration Ave, Moneta
More info: info@smlpavilion.com
Saturday, August 12:
Champagne Mimosa Brunch at Living Proof Beer Co
10:30 a.m.
Music by Lyndsay Bella
Living Proof Beer Company
50 West Court Street, Rocky Mount
More info: 540-238-2220
Stories from Rocky Mount at the Harvester Performance Center
3:00 p.m.
In celebration of the Town's 150th Anniversary - join for an afternoon of stories from the Rocky Mount Community
Harvester Performance Center
450 Franklin St, Rocky Mount
More info: 540-484-8277
Moneta Baptist Church Yard Sale
Open to the public; free parking; hot dogs, chips, drinks: $5; other donations accepted
7 a.m. – 2 p.m.
14419 Moneta Road, Moneta
More info: 252-253-9805
American Legion Post 62 presents A Military Appreciation Event at Crazy Horse Marina
12:00 – 6:00 p.m.
Remembrance Ceremony at 1:45pm with Navy T-6 Jet Flyovers, Humvee Display, Army National Guard Demonstration
Other activities include axe throwing, mechanical bull, climbing wall, water slides, dunk tank, fitness challenges, food vendors, live music, and more
Karaoke at Hot Shots
7:00 – 10:00 p.m.
Hot Shots Bar & Grill
13360 Booker T. Washington Hwy, Moneta
More info: 540-719-1547
Sunday, August 13:
Battle of the Bands at Mango's Bar & Grill
12:00 p.m.
Mango's Bar & Grill
16430 Booker T. Washington Hwy, Moneta
More info: 540-721-1632
Monday, August 14:
Ferrum Jam hosted by Appalachian Music at Ferrum College at Blue Ridge Institute and Museum
7:00 p.m.
Bring your instrument and join in!
Blue Ridge Institute & Museum
20 Museum Dr, Ferrum
More info: 540-365-4412
Tuesday, August 15:
Cornhole at Hot Shots
6:00 – 9:00 p.m.
Hot Shots Bar & Grill
13360 Booker T. Washington Hwy, Moneta
More info: 540-719-1547
Lake Quilter’s Guild
1 p.m.
Bedford Regional Water Authority
1484 Radford Church Road, Moneta
More info: 703.927.1930
