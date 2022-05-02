During the April 19 Franklin County Board of Supervisors meeting, Ron Willard II of Willard Investment Properties LLC requested rezoning to replace an existing plan with a previously approved “planned commercial development” to develop 30 single-family homes and commercial property.
The rezoning would affect five parcels of land located along Bridgewater Grande Drive off Booker T. Washington Highway in the Gills Creek District of Franklin County.
In conjunction with this rezone request, Willard also is requesting three special use permits for an outdoor storage area, intended for boats, boat trailers and other types of watercrafts. Details on the 30 single-family homes were given as well.
The applications by Willard were submitted April 4 and are scheduled to be discussed during the May 10 planning commission meeting. After this, it will be brought before the board of supervisors again at the June 21 meeting.
Additionally, Willard is requesting that the board approve a “fast-tracking” of aforementioned applications so the public hearings before both meetings occur. Willard has stated that the “new proposed community will create dozens of new job opportunities.”
The board’s policy on hearing applications for rezoning or a special-use permit allows for fast-tracking applications in cases necessary for economic development and/or emergency situations, and staff of the county believes Willard’s request qualifies for fast tracking.
The item was unanimously approved by the board of supervisors.
