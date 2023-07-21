Diversity, other issues raised by NAACP at Franklin County school board meeting

Franklin County Public Schools employs 1500 people – 17 of them who are of African American descent. Those are the statistics quoted by Eric Anspaugh, who identified himself as the President of the Franklin County chapter of the NAACP at the July Franklin County school board meeting.
Diversity, or what’s seen as the lack thereof, has been one of two issues consistently raised by members of the public this year. In July, two people spoke about the lack of diversity among teachers, administrators and members of the workforce. One of them was Anspaugh, who raised questions about the hiring of assistant superintendent, Timothy Overstreet, earlier this year. Anspaugh questioned why the job couldn’t be filled from within the school district, citing a “highly qualified employee” with 30 years of experience that could have taken on the job.
Anspaugh congratulated the school board’s hiring of Dr. Bernice Cobb. the retiring superintendent. Cobb was promoted from within having begun her career in Franklin County as an elementary school teacher in 1998. She rose through the ranks over the next 22 years until she took over the helm as superintendent in 2020. However, Anspaugh said he has concerns about the direction the board is going. “This incident has left questions about the school systems motivation for racial diversity and equity.”
These comments were offered at the first board meeting attended by Cobb’s replacement, school superintendent Dr. Kevin Stiers. Additionally, at that meeting, the board voted unanimously to elect the Rocky Mount district representative Jeff Worley for his second term as the chairperson of the Franklin County School Board.
After the vote, Worley thanked board members. “I appreciate the board’s confidence in me,” he said. “It is a tough job, but a worthwhile one. So, I appreciate that and look forward to moving forward again this year.”
Boones Mill District representative Dawn McCray was also elected unanimously as vice-chairman for a second year.
The other concern being raised monthly by members of the public is the appropriateness of library books and the school district’s “opt-in” program. As it stands now, parents can opt-in to be notified when their child takes a book out of the library, so they can decide whether the book is appropriate for their child. Yet some question why it isn’t standard to automatically notify all parents and allow those that don’t wish to be notified to opt-out.
Kathy Meckley said she was told that the technology to notify parents exists and would not be a burden to librarians. She added that change, “…can be made with a simple stroke of your pen. It does not require board approval.”
While the subject of diversity was not addressed by the board, McCray did call for the formation of three committees, which would include board members and executive staff, to look at critical areas for which the board is responsible. The first is to determine which committee will review policies. “I think there are some inconsistencies [about how] those policies govern what we do,” she said. The second committee would address curriculum. McCray said, “…curriculum is in our purview. Right now, in Franklin County, how we look at curriculum is really done at the school level, and there is a lot of discretion.” The third committee would be tasked with revisiting and looking at library books. “I think that is something we need to step back and take a look at,” she said.
McCray envisions bringing in a number of stakeholders to assess the books currently available in school libraries and evaluating the policy and process for adding new books to the shelves.
Citing the discrepancy between the description of a book on Amazon versus what’s actually in a book needs to be considered. She added that she believes some of the books available to students at this time are in violation of the Code of Virginia.
The vote on the formation of these three committees is scheduled for the August board meeting.
NOTE: in an effort to confirm Mr. Anspaugh employment statistics, I went to the school board website and clicked on the tab for EMPLOYEES and repeatedly got a 404 error.
