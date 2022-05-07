Faith-based prison rehab discussed

On Thursday, April 14, Sgt. Megan Huston of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Megan Huston outlined to Smith Mountain Lions at Copper Cove Golf Club the sheriff’s “pioneering elective faith-based prison rehabilitation program.”
She then introduced Sheriff “Bill” Overton Jr. as the surprise guest.
Overton took the podium and spoke about the rise in crime locally and nationally, much related to drug addiction.
With involvement of the community, male non-violent prisoners may now elect to engage in a program of counseling, devotion, community service and aftercare.
Family reconciliation and job placement are included.
Over 60 inmates have participated.
The sheriff encouraged community members who wish to assist to contact his office.
Read more stories in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.