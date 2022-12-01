The SML Chapter of the Antique and Classic Boat Society held a Snoop Tour on Saturday, Nov. 12, in which more than 20 members snooped around the workshops of three members to see their various projects and treasures.
The first stop was in Lynchburg at Tony Gowen’s shop in a Quonset building and other storage areas. Inside his shop were restorations in process on a 1954 18’ Chris Craft Riviera and a 1938 Ford pickup with a flathead V8 engine. In storage were multiple antique boats and cars needing minor to major fixes to continue their stories.
The members then returned to the lake and visited Mark and Jennifer Thompson’s basement workshop. They saw the substantial progress they’ve made on the total, ground-up restoration of “Pink Lady,” a rare 1929 26’ Chris Craft triple cockpit.
There’s more to this story in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the rest of the story in the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
