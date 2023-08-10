Patriot Fishing Charters gives Veterans a chance to reconnect with another while fishing

John Mathena is a US Army Veteran. Having spent a career in the miliary, when Mathena turned 50, he decided he no longer wanted to work. He choose Smith Mountain Lake as the place to retire.
What Mathena did next may come as surprise for some, but it’s hardly a fish-out-of-water story. Mathena went to work. Well, work you might call a labor of love. For Mathena, fishing is just that. He owns Magnum Point Marina and Restaurant in Union Hall. He also owns and operates Patriot Fishing Charters. His business partner takes care of the marina and restaurant. That’s not his lane. His place is in the backyard of the marina - or in other words - the lake. He’s on the water in a boat nearly every day of the year.
Fishing is the focus, but here’s the catch: now it’s about giving others a chance to enjoy the experience. He’s fished his fair share since he was a young boy. It’s still important to him, but the idea behind fishing has evolved. Now the joy is in giving others the chance to let fishing catch on for them. Young children and Veterans especially. “Kids who get to go fishing with their parents for the first time, or anytime, is special opportunity for them,” said Mathena. "The kids who return and have grown in size and skill in fishing. It’s the Veterans who get the chance to do something that reconnects them. There’s just something about fishing that makes the world seem right for the moment.” It’s a good thing to see.”
It’s refreshing, exciting, rewarding, disappointing - it’s a cycle that’s repeats itself in the way fishing is meant to be. Some days are good for catching fish. Others there’s hardly a snag on the hook. That’s the reality. There’s no guarantee a fish will get pulled in. Still, the beauty of the lake and the mountains and communities surrounding it - the peace of it all - makes any trip worthwhile.”
“Seeing people spend their time on the lake, experiencing what fishing is about - that's what it's about.” he said.
Charter fishing is one-size-fits-all of sorts, whether it's your first time fishing or you're seasoned. Patriot Fishing Charters provides everything you need for your trip - the gear, the bait, the rod and reels, the boat. Bring yourself and friends (fishing licenses are required per state laws), and you’re set.
On Friday, August 4, the evening trip was one of those close to Mathena’s heart. Call it a Veterans’ voyage. Mathena takes Veterans out a handful or more times a year as a way to give back to those who have served in the military the same as he did. It’s gives people who served our country - like Dan Soczapro, Hunter Dalton (Mathena's "wingman), Mathena, Kevin Hughes and Mike Bowman - an opportunity to connect and make new memories with those they may not always know personally, but know what each has experienced. On this trip, the men shared stories about making a difference for the better in the branch of military each served. They spoke of lives they have changed for the better. Nations that have helped, protected and united. Order restored and hope for a better future that lay ahead. “People thank us for our service, and it’s meaningful,” said Mathena. “I simply ask in return to make sure it was worth it.” It's an honor to serve in uniform in the armed forces. It's duty and commitment. It's also sacrifice.
The military is more than what’s on the surface. In that respect, it’s similar to fishing. There are times when there’s excitement, others when there’s disappointment. Sometimes it creates disruption - dramatic change in the moment. Division, conflict, casualties, loss - it's the nature of war. To understand war is to know that it is not the last result. The last result - the end game - is peace. Peace isn't realized the day a white flag is flown. It's the beginning of the long march toward restoring peace. Rebuilding and reuniting - establishing a better direction for people to have peace. It's a long process. It takes time, diplomacy and cooperation. On days like this one when Veterans get together, the talks are about the results realized following the end - the good that comes from sacrifice. Progress following the cease fire is the measuring stick - the success that makes it all worthwhile. This day was no different. It's not what you might call the softer side of tough men of military. It's the human side. It's not as dramatic. It's impressive. It's more so.
Patriot Fishing Charters is located at Magnum Pointe Marina, 2200 Old Salem School Road, in Union Hall. More information, including booking information, can be found at facebook.com/patriotfishingcharters/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.