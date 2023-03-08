Pitt proved why they are a force to be reckoned with this week in Greensboro, as they used a dominating inside performance by Jamarius Burton and company to hold on and defeat scrappy Georgia Tech, 89-81, in the Second Round of the ACC Tournament.
The Panthers will take on #4 seed Duke tomorrow in the quarterfinals of the 2023 ACC Tournament at 2:30.
The #5 seed Pittsburgh built an early lead and maintained it throughout the first half behind 13 points and five rebounds from Federiko Federiko. The Yellow Jackets were paced by Dalla Coleman and Ja'von Franklin with nine points each in the opening half.
Pitt shot 59 percent in the first half and went 4-9 from beyond the arc.
The Yellow Jackets began to heat up from behind the arc and played some tenacious defense to open the second half, cutting the Pitt advantage to 46-41 after a 6-0 run capped by a 3 pointer by Coleman.
Tech's Franklin began to heat up with aggressive play inside and helped cut the Panther lead to 50-49 after back-to-back dunks at the 14:41 mark.
A running one-hander by GT's Miles Kelly tied the game at 52-52 with 12:55 left in the second half.
The Panthers began to work the ball inside in the final eight minutes, as Burton continued filling up the stat line with a layup to extend the Panthers advantage to 65-61 with 7:46 left.
The Panthers proved to be too much for the Yellow Jackets down the stretch, as the Panthers used lock-down defense and pounded the ball inside to pull away in the final five minutes. Pitt made their free throws when it counted to close out Josh Pastner's squad.
Pitt shot 56 percent on 31-55 shooting. They were 7-16 from behind the line.
Pitt's top scorer was Burton with 21 points. Blake Hinson had 12 and Greg Elliott had 16 for the Panthers.
GT was led by Franklin with 19 points and 15 rebounds.Kyle Sturdivant had eight assists for the Yellow Jackets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.