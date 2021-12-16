Smith Mountain Lake Association’s mission is to protect the water of Smith Mountain Lake and promote safe recreation. SMLA is the only organized body at Smith Mountain Lake carrying out this mission on your behalf.
Have you ever thought about what would your lake would look like without the good work of this organization and its volunteers? We succeed because more than 1,000 neighbors, visitors, businesses and organizations give their time and/or money to support our many initiatives — all designed to protect the water of SML and promote safe recreation.
Please take a minute and read about some the extraordinary accomplishments over 300 of your neighbors have achieved during the past 12 months during the pandemic. For more information on the work that SMLA performs or how you can support our continued efforts, please visit our website at www.smlassociation.org.
There’s more to this story in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the rest of the story in the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
