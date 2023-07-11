Margot Johnston and her three children, from Union Hall, made their way to Parkway Marina on July 4th to see a celebration of lights in the sky above Smith Mountain Lake. For a while, they – along with others – weren’t sure if it was only going to be lightning on display. Fortunately, the storms held off, and the show went on in spectacular fashion during the 21st annual Smith Mountain Lake Fireworks and Fire Company fundraiser, which brought in funds to support Saunders Volunteer Fire Company.
Hundreds of people came to Parkway Marina by both cars and boats to enjoy a full slate of activities, including a performance by the Tate Tuck Band, presented by JM Blair Co, Electrical Contractors. Vendors including Dirty Water Dogs SML, Vito’s Pizza, Chubby Nubbins BBQ, Grandpa Ikes Mini Donuts and K&K Kettle Korn served up food and beverages to the packed crowd.
Admission to the event was $10 per person, with kids 12 and under getting in free. The total donation amount has not been released, but the Saunders Volunteer Fire Company was overwhelmed with gratitude from the support of the community regardless of the amount. “It’s such a big help, and allows us to offset the cost of purchasing equipment and provide training,” said Neil Harrington, a Volunteer Firefighter. “With some of our trucks getting older, they will need to be replaced. This helps us a lot.”
Anyone who is interested in donating to support Saunders Volunteer Fire Company may do so online at svfc-10.com/donate.html.
