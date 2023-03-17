Franklin County’s Sheriff’s Office receives national accreditation

During a ceremony held at Ferrum College on Tuesday, March 7, Sheriff Bill Overton and members of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office were formally recognized for its accreditation by The Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA). The Commission announced the recognition in November.
CALEA was created in 1979 as a credentialing authority through the joint efforts of law enforcement’s major executive associations. The CALEA Accreditation program seals are reserved for use by those public safety agencies that have demonstrated compliance with CALEA Standards and have been awarded CALEA Accreditation by the Commission.
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is one of a handful of sheriff’s offices in Virginia to earn national accreditation.
