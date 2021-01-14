The Bedford County Economic Development Authority (EDA) recently announced that Damage Prevention Solutions LLC will invest more than $2 million in Bedford County and add up to 45 new jobs over the next five years.
The company has purchased a 4-acre lot in the New London Business and Technology Center park in Forest and will construct a single story, 10,000 square foot manufacturing facility equipped with laminators and digital production printing presses.
The company was founded in 2016 and assisted through a Virginia Tobacco Commission research and development grant to commercialize its initial product offering in 2017. The company currently leases production space in Arvonia, with a sales office in Charlottesville.
As an manufacturer of damage prevention systems for underground utilities, the company’s sales growth in SignalTape and other products has prompted a need for increased production capacity to serve its growing customer base.
“As we searched for a long-term manufacturing site, we were drawn to Bedford County with its strong manufacturing and industrial base, and the highest concentration by place of residence, for production occupations,” said Ryan Dunn, president and chairman of Damage Prevention Solutions.
The company will transfer up to 10 employees to the new facility once it is built and will add up to 45 jobs as production ramps up over the next five years.
“The decision to set up manufacturing headquarters in Bedford County confirms that our region has the quality workforce that today’s innovative companies need for long-term growth,” said EDA Chairman Jim Messier. “We are thrilled to welcome Damage Prevention Solutions to the New London Business and Technology Center, and we’ll be there to support their growth for many years to come.”
Damage Prevention has contracted with Coleman-Adams Construction to build the new facility. The company plans to break ground on the site later this month.
