Megan Leanne Towles of Bedford is one of 380 students named to the Honor Roll of the Academic Dean at Mars Hill University in Mars Hill, North Carolina, for the spring 2021 semester.
To qualify for the Dean’s List, students must earn a grade-point average of 3.5 on a minimum of 12 semester hours, and carry no grade below a C.
Mars Hill University is a private, liberal arts institution offering more than 30 baccalaureate degrees, as well as master’s degrees in criminal justice, elementary education, teaching and management. Founded in 1856 by Baptist families of the region, the campus is located just 20 minutes north of Asheville in the mountains of western North Carolina.
Visit www.mhu.edu for more information.
