Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) recently congratulated local students on being named to the Winter 2022 President’s List and Dean’s List SNHU.
The following area students were named to the President’s List:
• Sarah Williams of Rocky Mount
• Miranda Trent of Vinton
• Rachel Willey of Rocky Mount
• Debra Cirre of Bedford
Keshia Robinson of Vinton was named to the Dean’s List.
