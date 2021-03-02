Bernard’s Landing Resort and Events Center on Smith Mountain Lake announced that Napoli By The Lake will open at Bernard’s in the spring.
Napoli By The Lake is owned by Ray and Susan Wilson. This is their second restaurant in the area as they also operate Napoli Cowboy on Burnt Chimney Road in Wirtz. Napoli Cowboy has been named Best Restaurant at Smith Mountain Lake for the past three years by Trip Advisor as well as best All Around Restaurant by Lake Life magazine.
Napoli By The Lake will bring a different menu to Bernard’s Landing Resort and Events Center that fits with lake living for both adults and children. This will allow them to expand their menu and offer many of their specials as regular items, Bernard’s stated.
“We are excited to have the opportunity to open a second restaurant at Smith Mountain Lake,” said owner Ray Wilson. “By having this restaurant on the water, we will be able to increase our reach to the community as guests can come by land and water. It also gives us the opportunity to offer new menu options as well as many of our specials from our current location. We are also working with Bernard’s Landing Resort and Events Center to expand outdoor dining options and have a great bar working under state mandates.”
“Bernard’s Landing is pleased that Napoli By The Lake has chosen to have their second location with us,” said Robert Barbour, board chair and president of Bernard’s Homeowners Association. “Bernard’s Landing has long provided the ultimate dining experience on Smith Mountain Lake, and Napoli By The Lake will continue that tradition. We welcome everyone by car or boat as we have lots of complimentary docking as well as parking. Outdoor dining options are being expanded so you can sit by the water inside and out. We are excited about our new partnership with the Wilsons as they bring their expertise in dining to Bernard’s.”
Napoli By The Lake plans to open in the spring with hours of 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. As the lake season arrives and they have built their staff, they will be open for lunch and additional days. Staying within the family, daughter Melanie Mitchell will be the front-end manager and son-in-law Brad Eames will be the executive chef. He was voted as best chef in the Best of SML.
Bernard’s Landing Resort and Events Center is a premier waterfront resort located on Smith Mountain Lake offering year-round activities for the entire family. The resort offers condos and townhomes for rent as well as providing state-of-the-art Waterfront Event Center for weddings and other events.
