The Bedford Area Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon-cutting event at Forest Volunteer Fire Department on Friday, Aug. 20, at noon at 1645 Thomas Jefferson Road, Forest.
The department recently completed improvements to their facility and are holding a grand opening to celebrate this. The open event will give the department an opportunity to welcome the public to see the station upgrades that will better allow them to prepare and mobilize to continue serving the community.
According to the chamber, Chief Monty Coleman is excited for the 10 years wait to be over and for the completion of the second floor living quarters to accommodate the 44 volunteer team. Many of the members of the department will be present to give tours of the “Pride of the North Side” station.
The chamber stated that the Forest Fire Department has been a great supporter of them by safely hosting the Business Expo during COVID-19. The fire department also was one of the chamber’s 2020 “Outstanding Service Award Winners.”
Wende Gaylor, president and CEO of the Bedford Area Chamber, noted the value of this relationship.
“The Forest Fire Department volunteer team is a pivotal part of our community, and we are truly blessed to have them serve our community since 1957,” Gaylor said.
Contact Candace Hall at 540-586-9401 for more information.
Read more stories in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.