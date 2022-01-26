The Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce (SMLRCC) announced today that 18 emerging business leaders have been accepted into its Leadership Academy for 2022.
The 12-month program is designed to develop a diversified corps of informed, committed and qualified individuals who will assume leadership roles for Bedford, Franklin and Pittsylvania county organizations to meet the region’s future needs, according to SMLRCC Executive Director Andy Bruns.
“We are so excited to announce the class of 2022, a dynamic group of individuals from diverse professional backgrounds and industries,” Bruns said. “Over the next year, they will learn from and network with exceptional community leaders, immersing themselves in topics such as government affairs, manufacturing, education, economic development, history and culture, and recreation, tourism and hospitality.”
The SMLRCC Leadership Academy Class of 2022:
Richard Anglin
Owner
Timber Loving Care
Joycelyn Bailey
Assistant Community Manager
Mariners Landing
Chasity Barbour
Community Programs Director
Town of Vinton
Kees Craye
Operations Manager
Lifestyle & Lake Realty
Alyssa Eads
Brand Ambassador
Mariners Landing
Heather Falls
Insurance Agent
American National Insurance
Megan Huston
Sergeant
Franklin County Sheriff's Office
Baylie Kelley
Reservationist
Casago SML
Heather Kesterson
Program Manager of CSA
Franklin County
James Little
Commercial Relationship Manager
American National Bank
Tracy McCown
Senior Director of Nursing
Carilion Clinic
Miranda Mitchell
Drifter's
Daniel Pinard
Cultural & Economic Development Director
Town of Rocky Mount
Brandy Rosser
Director of General Properties
Franklin County
Eric Schmidt
GIS Coordinator
Franklin County
Justin Sigmon
Major
Franklin County Sheriff's Office
Rachel Wilbourne
Graphic Designer
Savvy Promos, Inc.
Jeff Wood
Director of Audience Development
LeisureMedia360
For additional information, log onto visitsmithmountainlake.com/leadership-academy or contact Andy Bruns at 540-721-1203 or abruns@visitsmithmountainlake.com.
