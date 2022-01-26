SMLRCC
Contributed

The Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce (SMLRCC) announced today that 18 emerging business leaders have been accepted into its Leadership Academy for 2022.

The 12-month program is designed to develop a diversified corps of informed, committed and qualified individuals who will assume leadership roles for Bedford, Franklin and Pittsylvania county organizations to meet the region’s future needs, according to SMLRCC Executive Director Andy Bruns.

“We are so excited to announce the class of 2022, a dynamic group of individuals from diverse professional backgrounds and industries,” Bruns said. “Over the next year, they will learn from and network with exceptional community leaders, immersing themselves in topics such as government affairs, manufacturing, education, economic development, history and culture, and recreation, tourism and hospitality.” 

The SMLRCC Leadership Academy Class of 2022:

Richard Anglin

Owner

Timber Loving Care

Joycelyn Bailey

Assistant Community Manager

Mariners Landing

Chasity Barbour

Community Programs Director

Town of Vinton

Kees Craye

Operations Manager

Lifestyle & Lake Realty

Alyssa Eads

Brand Ambassador

Mariners Landing

Heather Falls

Insurance Agent

American National Insurance

Megan Huston

Sergeant

Franklin County Sheriff's Office

Baylie Kelley

Reservationist

Casago SML

Heather Kesterson

Program Manager of CSA

Franklin County

James Little

Commercial Relationship Manager

American National Bank

Tracy McCown

Senior Director of Nursing

Carilion Clinic

Miranda Mitchell

Drifter's

 

Daniel Pinard

Cultural & Economic Development Director

Town of Rocky Mount

Brandy Rosser

Director of General Properties

Franklin County

Eric Schmidt

GIS Coordinator

Franklin County

Justin Sigmon

Major

Franklin County Sheriff's Office

Rachel Wilbourne

Graphic Designer

Savvy Promos, Inc.

Jeff Wood

Director of Audience Development

LeisureMedia360

For additional information, log onto visitsmithmountainlake.com/leadership-academy or contact Andy Bruns at 540-721-1203 or abruns@visitsmithmountainlake.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.