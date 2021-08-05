Grief is hard. The loss of a loved one is a life-changing event, and the daily emotions and challenges can be hard to bear.
Grief affects a person’s emotions, physical health and spiritual life. Usual activities may be difficult. A person may ask, “Is this normal?” and, “How can I cope without my loved one?” One’s individual journey of grief cannot be predicted or controlled. Very often you don’t know where to turn for help.
EastLake Community Church, 1201 Timberwood Lane, Moneta, offers a faith-based grief support program. Here you can meet people who understand your feelings, anxiety, emotions and pain. It is a safe space where discussions remain confidential. The GriefShare team at EastLake is there to offer comfort, encouragement and support.
For those who are grieving the death of a husband or wife, a two-hour Loss of a Spouse seminar will be held Saturday, Aug. 14, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. The seminar features a video with practical, encouraging advice from counselors, pastors and widowed men and women, followed by a small-group discussion time.
Topics covered include: Do you dread the lonely days and nights? Wonder what to do with your spouse’s belongings? Feel like your brain is in a fog? Unsure of how you’ll go on?
Everyone who attends will receive a free booklet with over 30 short readings on how to live with grief and eventually rebuild your life
Starting Sept. 9 and running until Dec. 9 (Thursday evenings, 6-8 p.m.), EastLake is offering the series entitled “Your Journey from Mourning to Joy.” It is open to anyone grieving the loss of a loved one, whether it be spouse, child, family member or friend.
The program is video-based with a small group discussion. There is a $15 fee for the workbook that accompanies the series. Scholarships are available. Participants are encouraged to start with Session 1, but a person can start at any time and then attend the next series to catch the lessons they might have missed. Currently, EastLake is offering the series twice a year.
For additional information or to pre-register for either event, go to www.griefshare.org and enter your zip code or call the church at 540-297-0966.
