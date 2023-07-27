Central and Southwest Virginia WWII Veterans to visit National WWII Museum in New Orleans

A partnership between the Gary Sinise Foundation (GSF) and the National WWII Museum brings WWII veterans to the museum built in their honor to spread messaging and education around the country, especially to younger generations, on the importance of service and sacrifice as number of living WWII veterans decreases each day.
Seven World War II (WWII) era Veterans from the Central and Southwest Virginia region will travel together with their companions to visit the National WWII Museum in New Orleans, Louisiana (NOLA). The group will depart from the National D-Day Memorial on Tuesday, July 25 and travel to Richmond to meet up with other WWII Veterans from the Northern Virginia and Tidewater areas. From there, the assembled Virginia group will depart from Richmond International Airport on the morning of July 26 via an American Airlines chartered flight to NOLA. During their visit, the Veterans will tour the museum on Wednesday and Thursday, guided through exhibits, attending special programs and will be honored at commemorative dinners. They will fly back to Richmond and return to their homes on Friday, July 28. For many of them, this will be the trip of a lifetime. All arrangements are courtesy of the Gary Sinise Foundation, American Airlines as the presenting airline sponsor and the National WWII Museum at no cost to the veterans or their companions.
Since 2015, the Gary Sinise Foundation (GSF) has been bringing WWII veterans to the National WWII Museum through its Soaring Valor initiative to visit their museum and spread awareness and education on the importance of service and sacrifice.
The initiative began after GSF Founder, Actor and Humanitarian Gary Sinise visited the museum with his Uncle Jack, a WWII veteran who served as a lieutenant aboard a B-17 Flying Fortress as a navigator, where his Uncle’s oral history was recorded. When Uncle Jack passed away in 2014, the museum presented Uncle Jack’s recorded oral history to Gary as a tribute to his legacy of service. Inspired by the video and feeling that every veteran should have the opportunity to visit the museum and have their history recorded, Gary created Soaring Valor in partnership with the National WWII Museum to bring WWII veterans to the museum built in their honor, and to help spread messaging and education around the country, especially to the younger generations.
More than 1,100 veterans and their companions have participated in these trips.
