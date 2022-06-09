Volunteers in Agape’s Furniture Department now have a new roof to cover them when they handle furniture items donated and distributed by The Agape Center in Moneta.
Work on the new canopy roof was completed in mid-May, a structure that measures approximately 30 feet in length and 20 feet in width. The new roof rises above a new concrete slab measuring roughly 50 feet in length by 18 feet in width.
The demolition of the original sections of concrete and asphalt pavement, overall preparation of the site, and the construction of the new nearly 50-feet-long by 18-feet-wide concrete slab was provided by F&S Building Innovations in Roanoke. (F&S was the contractor that built the original furniture building.)
Others involved in the design and construction of the new canopy included Covenant Engineering of Rocky Mount, which provided engineering design services, and Baird Drywall & Acoustic Inc. of Vinton, which provided the light-gauge steel columns, girders and trusses, and other miscellaneous framing required for the canopy structure.
A monetary contribution toward the roof project was received from The Rotary Club of SML. They also contributed workers who supplied a good number of man-hours to help install the new roofing system. The Agape Center was not without its representation on the project; at least six volunteers, including three from the Furniture Division, contributed nearly 120-combined man-hours in the planning, design and construction of the new canopy.
