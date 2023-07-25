Out on the Town with Charlene Jones: Edo Grill and Sushi

“It’s all about where you are going.” This is one of those common phrases used in American culture that has taken on different iterations through the course of time and generations. It even has a beginning too – “it’s not always about where you are coming from…” to qualify it. For everyone, there’s a mixture of both to which can be related. For Shawn Lin and his wife, Jenny Chen, owners of Edo Grill and Sushi in Moneta, it’s definitely the case. These two people have kept a firm hold of their values formed while growing up in China. Their values are rooted in what family is meant to be, and they put them on display everyday by making their community a part of their family by serving others in the same way they appreciate being treated – like family.
I am no stranger to Edo Grill and Sushi, nor to Shawn and Jenny. While their current restaurant is one that has been around since 2006, it was not their first. More than 17 years ago, they opened Chopsticks restaurant at Bridgewater Plaza, and I have known them ever since. Edo’s has a slightly different take on what they serve than Chopsticks, but the one constant is the people. Edo’s offers made-to-order sushi, teppanyaki grill, both dine-in in their lovely restaurant or on the outdoor patio, as well as carry-out. After a long day at work, Edo’s was the perfect place for me to dine-in and start my experience with one of their exotic and refreshing drinks – a Mai Tai consisting of a secret blend of rum and a house mix served in a delightful glass reflecting their Asian culture.
Having dined at Edo’s many times, I am very familiar with the menu. Everything is so delicious and hard to choose just one. For my appetizer, I choose the Kani Salad – crabsticks, spicy mayo and diced cucumbers atop a bed of seaweed. If you haven’t tried this, you are missing out on something wonderful. I also ordered the edamame as a treat to take home. It’s a Japanese dish prepared with immature soybeans still in the pod, served boiled or steamed. This dish has become popular across the world because it is rich in vitamins, dietary fiber, and isoflavones. I have to admit that there is not a lady-like way to eat them – nor does there need to be - just dig in, which I did.
If you love sushi, Edo’s offers endless selections all served in a beautiful presentation. I consider myself a “girly” sushi eater, choosing the California Roll, which contains crab stick, cucumber and avocado with a quick dip in oil to produce a crunchy texture on the outside. Paired with my California Rolls was the Edo cheese wonton, which was a first for me, and an appetizer I will definitely order again.
For my main entrees, I tried one of their most requested – the Edo’s Emperor Sushi Love Boat 2. The food comes in a beautiful, large wooden boat with 16 pieces of sashimi, eight pieces of nigiri, red dragon roll and salmon cucumber roll. OMG, it was out of this world delicious. I also ordered one of Edo’s Emperor Dinners – Dinner A – which comes with steak, shrimp, and chicken and served with soup, salad, fried rice and cooked vegetables. It was equally amazing.
While waiting for my meal to be prepared by Chef Ze, a longtime friend of the family who has worked with Jenny and Shawn since 1990, I had the opportunity to learn more about Jenny. Her story of how she came to America began at age 14, when she moved to Pulaski to live with family already established here. Jenny shared that she knew no English when she arrived. She gives credit to her 9th grade schoolteachers, who would take her to local shops and stores and teach her the English word for each to help her along. It’s a memory she shares with such fondness, such appreciation for the positive impact her teachers made on her at such an early age.
How Jenny met her future husband is a special story of all its own. Shawn and Jenny both grew up in the same area of China, yet they didn’t know each other there. When Shawn came to the US at age 25, it was Roanoke that became his home. The two eventually met during a cooking class. They took what they already knew about cooking and combined with what they needed to learn and eventually would turn into their livelihood. They shared their values and love for family to start their own together too. Today, they have three beautiful daughters – Vanessa, who is currently in medical school at VCU, Elysia, who graduated from VCU and Cynthia, who is preparing to enter her sophomore year at VCU.
As filling as my meal was, I still saved room for dessert. Craving something cool and refreshing, I opted for the Ice Cream Mochi. The flavors are vanilla, chocolate, strawberry, mango, green tea, red bean, or black sesame. The flavor I chose green tea and mango. Just Scrumptious!
A meal like mine should never been enjoyed alone, and with such plentiful portions, I had to share. While a family sitting next to me pondered over their order, I was happy to share with them my Edo’s Emperor Sushi Love Boat 2. There was certainly more than enough to go around, and their young children certainly seemed to enjoy the experience.
Edo’s offers both lunch and dinner specials, along with a menu for the little ones that includes Tempura shrimp or chicken with fried rice, corn dog and fries, chicken nuggets and fries, or egg fried rice. The entire menu is wonderful, from soups, salads, appetizers and entrees. Teppanyaki Dinners are offered with chicken, steak, shrimp, salmon, scallops, tilapia, tofu, and vegetables. Desserts include Ice Cream Mochi, Honey Sesame Bananas, Cheesecake, or sugar doughnuts, and they are each sure to please everyone. Beverages include a selection of wines, sake, exotic drinks and beer. The food is made with fresh ingredients and made to orde. If you have a special request, just ask and they will accommodate you in the only way they know: their best effort.
Jenny said that they chose the name “Edo” for the restaurant because it has a special meaning to them. Edo is the former name for Tokyo. It’s a piece of their culture they carry with them as the face of their restaurant. It is a place well respected in the Smith Mountain Lake area, and it’s another way they emphasize the importance of family values, respect for grandparents and parents, and a commitment to raise their children to be the best they can be. It’s a place that makes me happy to stand by my creed: “I don’t make dinner. I make reservations.”
Edo Grill and Sushi is located at 1035 Mercantile Street, suite 102, in Moneta. Hours are Sunday and Monday, 11:30 a.m. – 9 p.m.; and Wednesday – Saturday, 11:30 a.m. – 9 p.m. For more information, visit edogrillandsushisml.com or call 540.297.6888.
