A year ago, many things in the world paused due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But the need for blood never stopped. Today blood donations are just as essential, and the American Red Cross urges individuals who are healthy to make an appointment to donate blood.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities March 15-31 include Franklin County:
Hardy:
• March 26: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Westlake Branch Library, 84 Westlake Road, Suite 109
Penhook:
• March 30: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Cool Branch Rescue, 3060 Smith Mountain Road
Rocky Mount:
• March 23: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Franklin County Family YMCA, 235 Technology Drive, P.O. Box 720
• March 29: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Sandy Ridge Baptist Church, 1444 Bonbrook Mill Road
For patients in the emergency room, fighting cancer or coping with a life-threatening illness, help can’t wait. Their health is reliant on blood donors. However, the blood supply continues to face challenges from the ongoing pandemic and extreme winter weather that impacted much of the U.S. last month.
More donors, especially those with type O blood, are needed now to ensure that patients have lifesaving blood products available for emergencies and everyday medical treatments. Schedule a blood donation appointment by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
