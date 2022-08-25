Deb Beran, owner and broker of Deb Beran Properties Inc. at Smith Mountain Lake, recently announced that Judy Hawkins has joined the company as a REALTOR and buyer’s specialist.
A native of New Jersey, Hawkins is an equine enthusiast and former English teacher.
“Judy has had ties to the lake since 2009 and understands the challenges of transplanting here having moved from New Jersey to become a full-time resident,” said Beran, a 26-year veteran of the real estate profession at Smith Mountain Lake who opened her own brokerage in March. “That first-hand experience is already proving to be extremely valuable in helping clients before, during and after the transaction.”
In her new role, Hawkins will assist buyers in understanding the buying process and finding ideal properties to match their wants, needs and budget. She will also submit and negotiate offers and refer buyers to reliable professionals to ensure a smooth transaction.
“From English teacher to REALTOR may sound like an unusual career switch, but I’m passionate about research and dedicated to details,” Hawkins said. “Those skills are already translating well in navigating the homebuying process for clients.”
Earlier this year, Deb Beran Properties added Peggy Wheeler as a buyer’s specialist. Beran said Hawkins’ 30 years of equine expertise will be extremely valuable to the team.
“For clients looking to buy the farm of their dreams at Smith Mountain Lake, Judy’s experience will be priceless,” Beran said. “Plus, she’s extremely enthusiastic.”
For additional information, contact Hawkins at Judy@DebBeranProperties.com, 540-721-1488 (office), or 732-927-0111 (mobile).
