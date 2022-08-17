During the Bedford County School Board meeting Aug. 11, Bedford County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Marc Duis, Safety Manager Scott Simmons and Sherriff Mike Miller discussed their cohesive safety plans and processes for the upcoming school year.
Duis began the presentation by discussing the components of the school safety plan, which involves building security, law enforcement partnerships, staff training and more useful resources.
Building security was elaborated on by Simmons as he briefly discussed the safety measures that will be taken to ensure safety of public-school buildings. This includes licensed background checks, surveillance cameras, replacing radios and other communication devices on a regular basis, safety inspections, and having federal and state grants to aide as needed. Simmons said maintaining the buildings will be a year-round focus.
