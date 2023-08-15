Kroger offering customers $10 off groceries with in-store flu shot

Kroger stores that have in-store Kroger pharmacies are offering $10 off groceries to all customers when they receive a flu shot in-store.
“As a community-focused company, we are here to help associates and customers stay healthy ahead of flu season and are pleased to offer a promotion that rewards shoppers for taking care of their health and wellbeing,” said James Menees, corporate affairs manager of Kroger Mid-Atlantic. “It’s our hope that by providing everyone with access to nutritious food and medicine, we can all be stronger together going into the fall.”
Customers can access the $10-off coupon by loading the digital offer on their Kroger Plus card by visiting Kroger.com or through the Kroger app and “clipping” the digital coupon. The pharmacy team will scan a barcode to activate the $10 offer. Customers that are eligible for federally funded healthcare programs are excluded from this offer.
To schedule an appointment to receive a flu shot, visit Kroger.com/health/clinic/chedule-appointment.
