The University of Rhode Island (URI) in Kingston, Rhode Island, announced that Ethan Edwards of Vinton was named to the Fall 2020 Dean’s List.
Students at the university represent nearly all of Rhode Island’s cities and towns, all six New England states, New York and New Jersey, and many other states and countries.
To be included on the Dean’s List, full-time students must have completed 12 or more credits for letter grades during a semester and achieved at least a 3.3 quality point average. Part-time students qualify with the accumulation of 12 or more credits for letter grades earning at least a 3.3 quality point average.
Students who qualified for the Dean’s List but have restricted access to their information under the Family Education Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA) guidelines, are not included on this public listing. Students may adjust these restrictions on eCampus.
As a public Land Grant University in a highly competitive region in the United States, URI states that it monitors and manages its tuition and fee rates to remain one of the most affordable universities in the Northeast for both in-state and out-of-state students. An estimated 90 percent of undergraduate students receive annual financial aid and institutional support.
The university’s total fall 2020 enrollment of 17,649 students comprises 15,393 full- and part-time undergraduate students, including 748 pharmacy six-year professional practice, and 2,256 full- and part-time graduate students. About 52 percent of the total student body is from Rhode Island and 48 percent are from out-of-state or foreign countries. The student body includes students from 48 U.S. states and territories, and 67 nations.
The University of Rhode Island states that its pioneering research in ocean, environmental and health sciences extends the university’s influence well beyond its coastal borders while its interdisciplinary courses provide students with unique opportunities and experiences.
During the last 10 years, the university has completed more than $710 million in capital projects, including new construction, and renovation and rehabilitation of existing buildings across its four campuses. The university’s campus locations include the main campus, located on 1,248 acres in rural Kingston, the Graduate School of Oceanography, located on 165 acres on Narragansett Bay, the W. Alton Jones Campus in West Greenwich, a 1,200-acre nature preserve, the Alan Shawn Feinstein College of Education and Professional Studies and the Rhode Island Nursing Education Center, both in the capital city of Providence, Rhode Island.
