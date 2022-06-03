Farm Credit of the Virginias (FCV) announced that Melanie Craig, who has been with the association since 2006 when she began as a part-time loan assistant in the Bedford office, accepted the role of chief human resources officer.
After seven years as a loan assistant, she moved to the role of training specialist in 2013 and was promoted to training and services manager in 2018. In September 2020, Craig accepted the role of director of human resources, which she most recently held.
There’s more to this story in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the rest of the story in the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
