The Bedford County School Board approved an updated Capital Improvement Plan (CIP) for the school division at its regular monthly meeting May 12.
The newly approved CIP outlines projects planned over the next 10 years to maintain the effective use of facilities including:
• HVAC system replacements
• Roof repairs/replacements
• Renovations of older schools
• Auditorium renovations at Staunton River High School and Liberty High School
• Athletic facility upgrades
• System life cycle schedules for areas such as asphalt, flooring and painting
