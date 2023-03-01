At the Land & Table Book Club’s meeting Thursday, March 2, the group will discuss “The Unsettling of America: Culture & Agriculture” by Wendell Berry.
Next month, the book for discussion on Thursday, April 6, will be “Animal, Vegetable, Miracle: a Year of Food Life,” by bestselling author Barbara Kingsolver.
The club meets on the first Thursday of each month, from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Bedford Central Library, 321 N. Bridge St. in Bedford. Everyone is welcome to attend the meetings — even if they have not read the book being discussed.
