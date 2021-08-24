With the school year upon us, the Franklin County Family YMCA SAFE before-and-after-school program is a place where children can be physically active, learn and be engaged during out-of-school hours.
“For 20 years, the Y has provided 350 students per year with a caring and safe environment, and this year will be no different,” the YMCA stated.
“One in five children do not have someone to care for them after school, an essential time to help increase children’s success in school,” said Childcare Director Jamie Stump. “As an organization dedicated to youth development, we know how important it is that our children have a safe and enriching environment for learning, both in and out of school. We are pleased to be able to provide this space to the children in our community, allowing their invaluable social, emotional, physical and academic growth to continue long after the school day ends.”
Through a balanced approach to youth development, the program offers activities, mentorship and academic support, nurturing the potential of all participants throughout the school year. Financial assistance is available to ensure every child and teen has the opportunity to learn and grow at the Y.
Before-school care is available at Boones Mill and Burnt Chimney Elementary from 6 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. After-school care is available until 6 p.m. at Ferrum Elementary, Rocky Mount, Lee Waid, Boones Mill, Windy Gap, Burnt Chimney, Dudley, Glade Hill and Callaway.
The Y’s enrichment programs for children in kindergarten through 5th grade are designed to help youth be healthy and achieve academic success while also developing social-emotional skills, critical for achievement in the classroom and beyond. Delivered in partnership with Franklin County schools, the programs uniquely align with schools and families to support student success.
The Y is now hiring SAFE staff. Those interested in working for the Y can apply at the Rocky Mount location.
For more information and to learn how to sign up for the Y’s SAFE before- and after-school program, visit www.franklincountyymca.org or call 540-489-9622.
