Even though COVID-19 put a dagger on Halloween this year, some businesses, churches and other areas still decided to host their own version of trunk or treat but added a twist to it to practice social distancing and protocol.
Cars lined up, and individuals created their own candy chutes, in which candy would slide down one end into the kids’ candy bag in the car. Some trunk-or-treat events just went ahead and placed the candy in the bag themselves but wore facemasks and followed protocols. Both counties surrounding Smith Mountain Lake, Bedford and Franklin used both of these methods and saw an abundance of kids who were eager to have some Halloween fun even if it was watered down to some degree.
On the Bedford side, Bethlehem United Methodist Church saw cars decked out on Sunday with certain themes with examples including Munchkin Land from The Wizard of Oz, Veggie Tales and more. The volunteers for the church didn’t know what to expect but seeing a good number of cars stop by proved to be worth it in the end.
“We have been really pleased with the turnout,” said. “We’ve had a steady flow.”
On the Franklin County side, numerous places saw success for their trunk-or-treat event, and one of them was Ruth’s Place in Rocky Mount on Sunday. Owner of the restaurant, Heather Muse, said this was the first time they held their own trunk-or-treat and stated they help with the Salvation Army for Christmas but wanted to try something for Halloween. It turned out to be a success, especially during the first hour.
“I had over 1,400 bags of candy, and we served half of that,” she said.
The vehicles at their Trunk-or-Treat also featured lots of personality, featuring Candy Land, a graveyard and more.
The traffic leading into Ruth’s Place can be hectic and busy, but the Virginia Department of Transportation and the local sheriff’s office chipped in to help put up signs and had police set up their vehicles with their vehicle lights flashing to let incoming drivers know.
Read more stories in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. Pick up a copy or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services to view articles in the print and/or e-edition version.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.