Former health magazine publisher named news editor of Smith Mountain Eagle

The former publisher of regional health magazines has been named news editor of the Smith Mountain Eagle. Steve McClintic, Jr. replaces former editor Chad Adams, who served the Smith Mountain Lake community since 2019.
A Roanoke County native, McClintic spent 16 years publishing OurHealth, a free pick-up print and digital consumer healthcare magazine covering the local medical communities within each region of its four editions. The four editions included the Roanoke and New River Valleys; Lynchburg and Southside; Charlottesville and the Shenandoah Valley; and Richmond.
Disruptions brought upon by the pandemic, namely to the magazines’ distribution model, which was centered in placing the publications in health settings to offer timely, top-of-mind access for consumers and medical professionals, led McClintic to reconsider his options.
There’s more to this story in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the rest of the story in the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.