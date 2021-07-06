Supporters of Lake Christian Ministries (LCM) have once again shown their impressive generosity during the latest quarterly “A Simple Gesture” porch pick-up event with more than 2,000 pounds of personal care items from more than 200 participating households.
Toothpaste, toothbrushes, bath soap and shampoo were among the items on the program’s “wish list” for the June 11 collection. Once the contents of all 220 donation bags (drivers often consolidate donors’ bag contents for more efficient handling) had been sorted and weighed, it was evident the SML community had responded with enthusiasm.
“This was our thirteenth quarterly collection day,” said program founder and organizer Linda Strup. “We began with 122 registered donors in the fall of 2018; now there are over 300.”
Strup had been part of a similar non-profit pantry supply program in Reston, Virginia, where she and her husband lived before moving to SML.
“I just knew the wonderful people we were meeting here would eagerly support an opportunity to help less-fortunate area families in this simple and convenient way,” Strup said.
“We are also grateful for the support of Centra Stroobants Cardiovascular Center, which underwrites the cost of tote bags for donor use, and Capps Home Building Center, a collection point where many participants drop off their pantry donations,” Strup added.
“To date, collections from ‘A Simple Gesture Program’ have provided over 31,000 pounds of canned goods, cleaning supplies and personal care items for our pantry shelves,” said LCM Executive Director Jane Winters. “That directly reduces our pantry budget and enables us to devote more funding toward programs that help our clients build stable lives.”
The next “A Simple Gesture” collection is scheduled for Aug. 6. Canned green beans, corn and carrots are on the “wish list” for that collection. To register as a donor or driver for the program, contact asimplegesturesml.org or pick up a registration card at LCM or Capps. Checks to support the program are also welcomed by LCM at P.O. Box 695, Moneta, VA 24121.
