Franklin County officials announced today the County will postpone the 2021 Franklin County Agricultural Fair out of an abundance of caution due to rising COVID-19 cases in the community and region which is of specific concern for attendees, volunteers, and staff working the event.
Prior to this decision discussions were had with local and regional health officials, the County Board of Supervisors, fair vendors, and those volunteering for the event. The County’s highest priority is the health and safety of its citizens. The County strives to protect both residents and staff, as well as event volunteers while simultaneously creating safe family entertainment events. Given the rapid increase of COVID-19 cases within Franklin County and the expected continued spike in infections over the next few weeks, the Franklin County Agricultural Fair cannot be held in a manner that ensures the safety of the expected 7,000-8,000 people, event staff, and volunteers that participate in the fair each year.
The Franklin County Agricultural Fair unavoidably positions both attendees and volunteers/staff in close proximity to one another which poses an increased threat of virus transmission. Patron transportation via enclosed shuttles; customer prolonged waits standing in ticket lines; volunteers serving in ticket and exhibit booths; as well as the sanitation of attraction rides are just a few examples of the high-risk situations the Fair may present. At this time the COVID-19 positivity rate in Franklin County has rapidly increased to an alarming 20.1% with hundreds of new positive COVID-19 cases added within the last couple of weeks. Area hospitals, emergency rooms, and medical providers are experiencing a continual increase in the number of COVID-19 patients.
Franklin County values providing entertainment events to its citizens and prides itself on safe and family-friendly County sanctioned events. With that being said, the County thanks the residents of the County for their efforts to decrease the spread of COVID-19 and looks forward to a period of decreasing positivity rates.
The Franklin County Agricultural Fair plans to be back next September 14-17, 2022. The public is encouraged to follow the fair’s Facebook Page @FCAgFair and website FCAgFair.com
