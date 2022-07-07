Bedford Humane Society recently announced two upcoming fundraising events.
On Saturday, July 9, from 2 to 5 p.m., the Bedford Humane Society will work hand-in-hand with the Crazy Paint Lady to create a bonfire painting at the Historic Avenel House, located at 413 Avenel Road, Bedford.
“Sign up before all the spots are gone,” the Bedford Humane Society stated.
Visit www.bhsva.org or email info@bhsva.org for more information.
Bedford Humane Society also announced a yard sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. or longer July 16 at Aqua Pros, located at 839 Ole Turnpike Drive in Bedford. The humane society will sell raffle tickets, dog crates, furniture and jewelry among other items.
“Come down for a bargain while supporting Bedford Humane Society’s goal of building the first ever no-kill shelter in Bedford, Virginia,” the Bedford Humane Society stated.
For more information, visit www.bhsva.org.
All proceeds will go toward the maintenance, funding and process of building the first ever no-kill shelter in Bedford.
“Bedford Humane Society has been a foster-based facility since 1993, and we are striving to take that next step: to fight the battle against homeless pets, overpopulation and stand true to our slogan … Saving Lives, Building Families,” the Bedford Humane Society stated.
