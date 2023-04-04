The Smith Mountain Bridge Club meets at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays at the Community Center, located north of downtown Moneta at 4860 Rucker Road, behind and below the Moneta Pharmacy and Family Dentistry. Duplicate bridge is played and a partner is required. All bridge players are welcome. Please arrive with your partner no later than 12:10 p.m.
A new website is available for additional information. Visit https://www.bridgewebs.com/smithmountainlake No password is required.
For more information about the duplicate bridge club, contact Linda at 540.666. 0230 or via email at lindasward49@gmail.com.
On March 28th, thirteen pairs participated. Leaders playing North/South were Dan Becker and Bruce Clapper with 60.09%, followed by Arnold Renner and Lynne Applegate with 59.91%, and Martha Meyer and Mark Meyer with 56.75%. Leaders playing East/West were Ellie Mascitelli and Coy Bennett with 62.07%, followed by Sarah Wolf and Pete Kauffman with 54.93%, and Jean Frederick and Elizabeth Crawford with 50.71%.
