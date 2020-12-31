The Bedford Train Exhibit at the Bedford Museum and Genealogical Library is still chugging along but will end Saturday, Jan. 2.
The train is modeled around scenes from Bedford County such as the fairgrounds, Bedford Courthouse, Arthur’s Jewelry and many more iconic Bedford destinations.
Bedford Museum Executive Director Grace Peterson said the train is one of the museum’s favorite things to present every year, and they were excited to have it on display despite the COVID-19 pandemic. She mentioned that there were concerns that if they didn’t have it this year, people may think the train exhibit will never come back. They ultimately decided to put the exhibit on display this year, which bought a smile to Peterson’s face.
“It’s so much fun to pull it out, set it up, turn the lights out and just see it,” she said. “For us, we can’t imagine a year without the trains at the museum at this point.”
The train exhibit has been around since the early 2000s and has been known to draw big crowds in past years before COVID-19. Peterson noted that they would see a hundred of people coming to see the train exhibit minutes after the Christmas parade ended.
Obviously, with the restrictions in place set forth by Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, only a limited number of people may come in and view the exhibit at a time. Peterson said they have been seeing the usual regular faces every year, which they love to see, but they have seen new families coming in to see the train exhibit, which has been a pleasant surprise.
There’s more to this story in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. Pick up a copy or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services to view the full article in the print and/or e-edition version.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.