The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in connection to property damage and larceny that occurred today at Smith Mountain Laundry located on Hendricks Store Road in the Moneta area of Bedford County.
The Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the incident, and the suspect photo and vehicle was provided.
If anyone has any information on this crime, notify dispatch with attention to Investigator Maddox at 540-586-7827 or Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900. Or enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com, or use the P3TIPS app on your mobile device.
Crime Stopper callers remain anonymous and could receive a cash reward up to $1,000.
