The West Piedmont Health District is encouraging children vaccination against COVID-19.
Scientists have conducted clinical trials with about 3,000 children, and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has determined that the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine has met the safety and efficacy standards for authorization in children ages 5 through 11 years old.
The safety of COVID-19 vaccines continues to be monitored.
Widespread vaccination for COVID-19 is a critical tool to best protect everyone from COVID-19 and COVID-19 related complications, according to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC). Children and teens who are fully vaccinated can safely resume many activities that they did prior to the pandemic.
According to health officials, children are as likely to be infected with COVID-19 as adults and can:
• Get very sick from COVID-19.
• Have both short and long-term health complications from COVID-19.
• Spread COVID-19 to others, including at home and school.
The CDC notes that COVID-19 ranks as one of the top 10 causes of death for children ages 5 to 11. Children who get infected with COVID-19 can also develop serious complications like multisystem inflammatory syndrome (MIS-C) — a condition where different body parts become inflamed, including the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes or gastrointestinal organs.
Since the pandemic began, more than 2,300 cases of MIS-C have been reported in children ages 5-11. Children with underlying medical conditions are more at risk for severe illness from COVID-19 compared with children without underlying medical conditions, according to CDC guidance.
According to health officials, vaccination provides several advantages for parents to consider:
• Vaccinating children can help protect family members, including siblings who are not eligible for vaccination and family members who may be at increased risk of getting very sick if they are infected.
• Vaccination can also help keep children from getting seriously sick even if they do get COVID-19.
• Vaccinating children ages 5 years and older can help keep them in school and help them safely participate in sports, playdates, and other group activities.
