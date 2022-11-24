The Vinton History Museum and the Vinton Historical Society wishes everyone “a wonderful Thanksgiving season.”
The museum is closed this week for the observance of Thanksgiving, and the staff will be decorating a tree at Hotel Roanoke for the “Fashions for Evergreens” event.
The trees may be viewed and voted on between Thursday, Nov. 24, and Jan. 1 at Hotel Roanoke.
On Dec. 3, the Vinton History Museum will have its annual “Holiday Open House” from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Visitors can see vintage holiday decor throughout the museum among the artifacts.
The museum has thousands of artifacts, exhibit galleries and a research library. It is open Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and every first Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Also, the Vinton History Museum will be selling gift baskets and Christmas items at the “Holiday Pop-Up” at the Vinton Farmer’s Market on Saturday, Dec. 10, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
“Stop by and get some great gifts,” the museum stated.
The Gift Niche at the Vinton History Museum offers unique and one-of-a-kind items. Museum volunteers have been making personalized holiday baskets.
Holiday décor items are available, and museum items commemorating the Town of Vinton are also available for gifts.
