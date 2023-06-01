Franklin, Pittsylvania Counties recruiting Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA)

The Franklin and Pittsylvania County Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) program is recruiting volunteers to serve as advocates for children in the community. CASA volunteers come from all walks of life, educational backgrounds, and professional careers. These individuals are trained community volunteers, appointed by ajudge to speak up for children who are involved in judicial proceedings related to abuse, neglect, or children in need of supervision or services.
Applicant for this program must be 21 years of age, have the ability to communicate effectively both orally and in writing, and be able to interact with people of various educational and ethnic backgrounds. Applicant will need to pass state and federal background checks.
Individuals entering into the training program will receive 40 hours of training related to their volunteer duties and two additional hours of court observation. After being sworn-in, CASAs are mentored by an experienced volunteer for their first two cases. CASA volunteers should be able to commit to 5-10 hours a month, after new recruit training, andshould be able to appear in court for hearings.
The role of a CASA is child advocacy. Information is collected and compiled in a report including: case andfamily history, current family conditions, concerns, and recommendations to ensure children remain safe and have permanent homes. CASAs also assist guardian ad litems, monitor each case for compliance with the court’s orders, and report their findings back to the court. All CASAs are mandated reporters of abuse and neglect.
Two information sessions will be held: one on June 12th from 4:30-7:30 p.m. at the Community Center in Chatham, and one on June 14th from 4:30-7:30 p.m. at the Southern VA Child Advocacy Center in Rocky Mount.
For more information on CASA and all our service programs, visit www.southernvacac.org or call 540.484.5566.
